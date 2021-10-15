Listen: Adele Shares New Single 'Easy On Me'

Adele has shared her new single 'Easy On Me'.

The new track is her first release in five years, and it's the lead single from her incoming album '30'.

A record she self-described as encompassing "divorce, baby, divorce" it's also the singer's first on new major label home Columbia.

Set to land on November 19th, 'Easy On Me' is out now and it's a piano-driven heartbreaker.

Adele's vocal - as ever - is exceptional, while the deeply personal lyricism deals with a relationship coming to an end.

