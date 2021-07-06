Listen: Actress Remixes Kelsey Lu

07 · 06 · 2021
Brooklyn based polymath Kelsey Lu has shared a stunning Actress remix.

The seminal UK producer has stepped in to deconstruct 'let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out', a key moment in Kelsey Lu's catalogue.

The original song was pieced together alongside Yves Tumour, but in the hands of Actress is becomes something quite distinct.

Tune in now.

It's been a busy week for Kelsey Lu, who also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

A phenomenal performance it finds Kelsey re-working 'let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out' alongside Warp aligned artist Kelly Moran.

Tune in now.

