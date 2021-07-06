Listen: Actress Remixes Kelsey Lu

Brooklyn based polymath Kelsey Lu has shared a stunning Actress remix.

The seminal UK producer has stepped in to deconstruct 'let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out', a key moment in Kelsey Lu's catalogue.

The original song was pieced together alongside Yves Tumour, but in the hands of Actress is becomes something quite distinct.

It's been a busy week for Kelsey Lu, who also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

A phenomenal performance it finds Kelsey re-working 'let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out' alongside Warp aligned artist Kelly Moran.

