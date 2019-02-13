Listen: A.A. Bondy - 'Images Of Love'

A.A. Bondy has shared his languid, dreamy new single 'Images Of Love' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Enderness' ends eight years of silence, but fate wasn't quite content to let it go without a fight - on the day he finished the record a wildfire burned down his house.

Set to be released on May 10th, the record is trailed by something beautiful, opaque, yet also slightly surreal.

'Images Of Love' is almost translucent in its stripped down use of colour, the subtle synths working against those gentle guitar chords.

Slightly hypnotic in its strange, otherworldly atmosphere, it's a relief that those wildfires didn't catch the master tapes.

Tune in now.

