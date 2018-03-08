Listen: A Certain Ratio - 'Dirty Boy' ft. Barry Adamson

A Certain Ratio have shared new song 'Dirty Boy' - their first new release in a decade.

The punk-funk pioneers have spent 2018 on the road, playing a series of seismic live shows that have served to underline just how vital their catalogue truly is.

New compilation 'ACR:SET' will be released on October 12th, uniting some of the finest moments from over 30 years of cutting edge music.

But there's also something new... 'Dirty Boy' is a bass-heavy, funk-leaning piece of elastic musicality, boasting two very familiar voices.

Barry Adamson guests, while A Certain Ratio also use a recording of Factory founder - and long-term champion of the band - Tony Wilson.

A vivid piece of snapping punk-funk, it places the band once more at the forefront. Tune in now.

'ACR:SET' will be released on October 12th.

