Listen: 88/89 - 'Bite The Bullet'

88/89 is a project that thrives on friendship.

Electronic meets organic, the digital world in the human sphere, the duo - Michael Hornby (vocals) and Jack James (guitar) - make music because that's what they love, that's what brings them together.

Two friends making music, their easy-going creativity allows them to blend together pop styles from disparate eras, crafting something alluring in the process.

New single 'Bite The Bullet' continues their journey, and it finds 88/89 charting some personal aspects.

Blending some electro elements with the flamboyance of Prince, there's a subtle melodic flair that recalls The Presets, say.

Seemingly written in a single day, 'Bite The Bullet' emerged from a lengthy, free-form session.

As Jack puts it: "We got carried away and 'Bite The Bullet' happened! Unlike our other others tracks, we kept this one quite sparse and focused more on sounds and lyrics."

"Lyrically it’s about the inevitable hardship that comes with modern relationships. What we left out of the song is acceptance part, highlighting the vast oxymorons that create the pain instead: The song is really encapsulating the contrasting nature of relationships: it’s this fun song around a darker theme - it’s about sailing through the difficulties with grace. Ultimately, ‘Bite The Bullet’ portrays settling for the madness."

Tune in now.