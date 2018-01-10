Listen: 7Chariot - 'Pyrokinesis'

Nashvile riser 7Chariot has shared powerful new single 'Pyrokinesis' - tune in now.

The alt-pop talent needed to find some focus in her life, and paired up with producer Nathan Chapman to work on new material.

New single 'Pyrokinesis' is a breakout moment of sorts, a dark-pop burner rooted in that brisk, taut vocal and stark, emotive lyrics.

Detailing "an emotionally toxic relationship" it balances this with plenty of light, with 7Chariot seizing on creativity as her route out of the depths.

7Chariot explains: "'Pyrokinesis' is about navigating an emotionally toxic relationship. It speaks to the conflict we experience when we love deeply and feel this profound connection to someone who has only brought out the worst in us..."

She continues: "'Pyrokinesis' has always been sort of sacred to me because I think my approach to writing lyric and melody was so different then. In a lot of ways it is representative of my growth both personally and artistically."

Tune in now.

