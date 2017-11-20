Listen: 67 Drop New Mixtape 'The 6'

South London rap crew 67 have shared new mixtape 'The 6'.

With drill under the spotlight of the authorities some of the sound's original voices are surging ahead, ignoring the hype to focus once more on the music.

67's new tape 'The 6' is online now, matching their drill sound to a host of new influences, broadening their voice but deepening their impact.

Headie One and Section Boyz both feature, indications of just how far this DIY crew have come in the landscape of UK rap.

Out now, it finds original member SJ linking once more with Dimzy, LD, Monkey, ASAP, and Liquez.

Tune in now.

