LISS frontman Søren Holm has died.

The Danish group originate from Aarhus, and have released a string of imaginative EPs.

Matching electronic textures to songwriting that touches on the soulful, the project was led forwards by Søren Holm's vision.

Sadly, the frontman has died. In a statement, LISS confirmed the sad news, calling him "the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful human being".

Clash actually conducted the first English language LISS press interview - we covered the group's work at each stage of their career.

Enormously sad news, our thoughts are with his friends and family.

