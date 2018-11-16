Lisbon's Vaarwell Hit Their Stride On 'False Promises'

Lisbon is one of Europe's creative hubs, with the Portuguese city increasingly attracting a global population.

Vaarwell are at the centre of this, an intriguing alt-pop three-piece whose aural explorations are set against personal lyricism.

2017's debut LP 'Homebound 456' was followed by a string of European festival slots, building to last summer's exquisite single 'Stay'.

With the sun shining Vaarwell are ready to return with 'False Promises', with its impeccably etched electronic template overlaid with a gilded vocal.

Speaking about the new release, singer Margarida says:

"'False Promises' is an upbeat plea for one’s loved one to stay, even when the feelings are no longer mutual. The song goes back and forth, from denial to the acceptance of the inevitable end of the relationship."

"Wanting, on one hand, to hold on to past hopes and promises, whilst knowing that things change and that some promises are hard to keep."

Tune in now.

