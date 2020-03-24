Lisabel's 'A Work Of Art' Is An Immersive Triumph

London based songwriter Lisabel is a self-contained creative universe.

Battling to have her own space, she's succeeded in building her own production company, allowing to work according to her own rules.

Lisabel's new album is testament to this, with the immersive realm that surrounds 'A Work Of Art' painted in an unmistakable hue.

Out on May 5th, the album was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered at her own production company, Brother Sun Sister Moon Productions Studio by Nikola Kovačević.

A record is real breadth and rich musicality, 'A Work Of Art' lives up to its title with each song interwoven into the next.

We've got an up-front listen - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nikola Kovačević

