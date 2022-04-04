Lisa O'Neill Closes Peaky Blinders With Bob Dylan's 'All The Tired Horses'

Irish artist Lisa O'Neill closed epic TV drama Peaky Blinders last night (April 3rd).

The multi-generation story spans the inter-war period, featuring elements of the Birmingham criminal underworld.

The final season closed last night - April 3rd - marked by excellent acting, and Peaky Blinders' traditional use of an exquisite score to highlight emotional tension.

The climactic scene of the last ever season was soundtracked by the voice of Lisa O'Neill, who covered Bob Dylan's 'All The Tired Horses'.

It's a bold choice - far from an obvious Dylan pick, her emotive rendering seems to tap into the timeless nature of the writing itself.

She comments: “To have any part in this long anticipated finale of the most evocative script I have ever seen depicted on television has done no less than reconfirm my faith in the mysteries of this creative and elusive universe.”

Regular viewers might have recognised her voice - Lisa's song 'Blackbird' appears in episode four of season six.

Lisa adds:

It is not an overstatement to say that it was beyond my wildest dreams to be 'Ordered by the Peaky Fucking Blinders' to cover this beautiful song from Bob Dylan.

Go raibh míle maith agat Peaky Blinders. Go raibh míle maith agat Cormac Begley, Colm Mac Con Iomaire agus Ruth O'Mahony Brady for whom without, this track would not exist.

We recorded this version of 'All the tired horses' in an old horse stables in Cabinteely, South Dublin over the space of two days. We recorded by constant candlelight as a dear friend was dying at the time. This all contributed to the energy and the charge of the final track. That friend has since passed.

I wish to dedicate this song to Mick O'Grady - The Long Distance Kid - 1943 - 2022.

Watch the climactic scene below.

