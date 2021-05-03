Lionel Boy's 'Flower Girl' Blossoms With Spring Energy

Hawaiian songwriter Lionel Boy has shared his new single 'Flower Girl'.

Now based in Long Beach, Lionel Boy's immersive approach to his musicality remains tethered to his island upbringing.

There's a sense of quiet isolation in his work, one in which indie pop, soul, and electronics are all allowed to intermingle.

With his debut 'Who Is Dovey' EP earning warm reviews last year, Lionel Boy returns with something new for fans, just as Spring begins to bloom.

Out now via Innovative Leisure, it's a woozy guitar pop jammer, one that recalls Mac DeMarco in its hallucinogenic warmth while retaining a lingering soulful edge.

He comments...

“This was the first track that Jonny Bell and I worked on. It’s about watching someone close to you become who they’re meant to be. I get to witness my partner grow everyday and succeed in places that bring her joy. It feels a lot like watching a flower blossom. She’s my flower girl.”

Photo Credit: Basil Vargas

