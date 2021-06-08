LION BABE Share Visual Album 'Rainbow Child'

R&B project LION BABE return with new visual album 'Rainbow Child'.

The new release follows stellar 2019 album 'Cosmic Wind', a wild ride that spawned stand out singles such as the Raekwon team up 'Western World'.

An ambitious, highly finessed document, 'Rainbow Child' finds LION BABE moving in a different direction, a nine song document of soulful creativity.

Dominated by an over-arching innocence, it was led by recent single 'Frida Kahlo' with the New York duo expanding these themes into a multi-disciplinarian way.

In their words...

‘Rainbow Child’ celebrates and reconnects with our inner child. It explores all of the depths that we experience when we have changed but reminds us to always embrace it all. The pain, beauty, fear and love. Acceptance of life in its totality brings true radiance inside and out.

Check it our now.

- - -