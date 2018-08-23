Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington

Mike Shinoda paid tribute to his Linkin Park band-mate Chester Bennington at Reading festival over the weekend.

Mike Shinoda played a full set at Reading festival, at one point being joined by Sum 41 for a special collaboration.

For the finale Mike Shinoda played an emotional version of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, his old friend and band mate who sadly took his own life last year.

Speaking to the crowd, the raw emotion of losing his friend was palpable, but the connection between musician and fans was something really special.

Watch the moment below.

A very poignant and moving moment at this year’s @OfficialRandL when @linkinpark’s @mikeshinoda spoke to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/J8MZrqO0fm — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) August 26, 2018

