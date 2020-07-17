Linkin Park Just Shut Down Donald Trump

Robin Murray
19 · 07 · 2020

Linkin Park seem to have won a minor victory over Donald Trump.

The US President is a habitual social media user, and recently posted something on Twitter that utilised the rap metal band's music.

Linkin Park submitted a copyright violation, sending an official complaint to Twitter HQ.

Remarkably, it worked - Trump's tweet was taken down, and the metal group won the day.

It's not the first time Linkin Park have clashed with Donald Trump - late frontman Chester Bennington was a vocal opponent of the politician.

