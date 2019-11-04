Link Lewis Picks Apart The Impact Of Social Media On 'Beat Down'

Taken on face value social media is a bit of fun, a kind of digital froth to pass the hours.

Delve a little deeper, though, and there's a dark side, with the element of fakery on show both displaying and ensuring insecurity.

Link Lewis delves into this on new single 'Beat Down', a track that utilises a kind of Timberland circa 2001 influenced beat to spin a soulful tale.

"'Beat Down' is definitely my proudest release to date," he explains. "Mental health in my generation is becoming more and more fragile - social media has subconsciously put huge pressure on people to be successful and happy when we all know in real life, it’s not that simple."

"We only ever seem to filter our ‘best life’ into our social media platforms. You could look at my Instagram page and assume I’m a happy and successful musician because that’s all I want you to see, but the truth is I face struggles on a day-to-day basis in an ever-changing music industry. I wanted to write something real and from the heart, so I hope people can relate to this one.”

Channelling those struggles, Link Lewis emerges on the other side, with 'Beat Down' fuelled by his blossoming experience.

Nick Keliris works on production, the perfect foil to Link Lewis' deft delivery, his soulful tones rubbing up alongside caramel soft beats.

Tune in now.

