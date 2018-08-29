Linguistics Channels That Old Skool Vibe On 'Run'

Rising rap force Linguistics is standing up for the UK sound.

Taking his cues from a number of seminal MCs - the likes of Jehst, Taskforce and Braintax - he's working in a distinctly British rap vein.

He's broad, too, with Linguistics also spending time in the studio alongside a flurry of drum 'n' bass producers.

A dexterous, diverse talent, the rapper returns with new single 'Run', pitting his old school influences against a personal touch.

Tackling mental health, it's a hymn to positivity and trying to live your life in the best manner possible.

He explains: “Writing was my therapy... Although it might be uncomfortable for some, it’s so necessary for myself and others to talk about these things.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.