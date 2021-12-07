Lindsay Munroe Shares Frisky Single 'Weekend Love'

Manchester based songwriter Lindsay Munroe celebrates casual relationships with new single 'Weekend Love'.

The rising artist is currently readying her second EP, with the new single becoming her first release on Steph Marziano's boutique label Common Language.

It's a frisky start, with her biting indie rock template used to celebrate the free 'n' easy side of initial seduction.

Lyrically open, Lindsay Munroe pins down the escapist aspects of love and passion, using her own love life as a launching pad.

She says...

“’Weekend Love’ reflects on the inherent humour of two quite earnest people trying to embark on a casual relationship. It’s a fun song reflecting a fun time - two people living in different cities, seeing each other for a few days at a time and, for me at least, providing a bit of an escape from weekday life.”

Tune in now.