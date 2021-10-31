Limp Bizkit Release New Album 'Still Sucks'

Limp Bizkit have shared their new album 'Still Sucks' in full.

The band's new album follows some viral-worthy videos, and it ends a protracted wait for new material.

Sessions have criss-crossed the past 10 years, with Limp Bizkit losing members in the process.

The new album lands 10 years on from 'Gold Cobra' - and a whopping 21 years since their 2000 commercial peak 'Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water'.

Out now, 'Still Sucks' is only 32 minutes long - not exactly a huge return for a decade's work...

Check it out below.

