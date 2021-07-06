Lime Garden's 'Sick & Tired' Masks A Tale Of Burn Out

Upcoming Brighton four-piece Lime Garden have shared the video for their mellow new single, ‘Sick & Tired’ directed and animated by Jay Bartlett with bold, pop-art-like visuals.

The track is an intensely catchy indie offering with a dreamy vocal performance from singer and co-songwriter Chloe Howard. Howard sings of burn out, a mental state surely shared by many during the pandemic, focusing on the efforts to recover.

Instrumentally, ‘Sick & Tired’ is vibrant yet relaxed, melding together lo-fi and ambience with low-key melody and an infectious hook. Harmonies come together towards the track’s conclusion as the chorus melts away.

The pessimistic theme of entering adulthood is felt throughout the track via its lyrics, with Howard sharing that:

“Writing the song helped us find the beauties all around us, even when we were feeling stuck in a rut. The song writing process began when we were split miles apart due to the various lockdowns, meaning this song came from a completely new way of writing for us.”

“Sending logic files back and forth, piecing together the song bit by bit, made it feel like a collaborative being that we were all looking after to help grow, this is also true in the fact that you can hear a little bit of each of us throughout the song. We feel it's the perfect reflection on how we have grown as a band to be inspired by each other's writing and influences.”

Lime Garden came together when the two social media friends Chloe Howard and Annabell Whittle realized they were enrolling at the same college, then meeting Leila Deeley, and later final member Tippi Morgan. After that, the band headed down south to Brighton.

Check out the music video for ‘Sick & Tired’ below.

Words: Jack Oxford

Photo Credit: Percy Walker-Smith

