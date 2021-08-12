Lime Cordiale, Idris Elba Spare On 'What's Not To Like'

Aussie bandits Lime Cordiale combine with celebrated British actor Idris Elba on new single 'What's Not To Like'.

The rabble-rousing duo are set to release an EP in the New Year, following by a nationwide UK tour.

Kicking away those winter blues, Lime Cordiale open their account by recruiting British acting legend and bona fide Hollywood hero Idris Elba.

Out now, 'What's Not To Like' emerged from months of songwriting for the Australian group, before they reached out to the acting figure.

Oli comments: “I had this song title written down in my notes for a lyric. It was a concept we’d been toying with for a while but Idris related to it and wrote these verses in the room with us. He told us about an industry party the night before, about people looking over his shoulder searching for someone more important to talk to until they worked out they WERE talking to someone important...”

Band mate Louis adds: “That’s where the song started but we’re really just taking the piss out of ourselves, something that we all loved doing in these studio sessions. It’s that Aussie/English connection...”

Idris adds a semi-spoken growl to that track, uniting the hemispheres in the process. He says: “It’s a song about finding who you really are and not chasing who you think people want you to be. It is a driver's seat singer classic...”

Photo Credit: Tim Swallow

