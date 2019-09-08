Lily Moore Announces New 'More Moore' Mixtape

Lily Moore is set to release her 'More Moore' mixtape on September 13th.

The songwriter regularly hosts a collaborative live music night called More Moore, a sporadic club night that emphasises the community around music.

A way of Lily to get her friends together for a knees up, it has grown in popularity, with the singer taking it to London's historic 100 Club on September 10th.

New mixtape 'More Moore' picks up on this ethos, an eight track recording that includes three features, a live version of '10 Ways', some demos, and more.

Lily explains: "The mixtape is a collation of songs that i’ve written over the last couple of years, from growing up in Brighton to moving to London and making new friends..."

Out on September 13th, new single 'Nothing On You' is out now, and it was produced and co-written alongside HONNE.

An organ driven ballad with a soulful touch, you can check it out now.

Catch Lily Moore at London's 100 Club on September 10th.

