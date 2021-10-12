Lily Kaplan Shares Indie Pop Jewel 'Just Friends'

Lily Kaplan has shared her brand new indie pop jewel 'Just Friends'.

A young songwriter with deep roots, Lily grew up being infatuated by everyone from Radiohead to Otis Redding.

Hard to pin down, her eloquent guitar-rooted songwriting speaks from the heart, resulting in something truly affecting.

New single 'Just Friends' has a neat, organic feel, its crisp production aided by Sammy Gonzalez and mastered by Ryan Haft.

For a long time 'Just Friends' sat too close to Lily's heart to release, but now she's decided to reach for closure.

Lily Kaplan comments...

"I feel very at ease when I hear it as I was finally able to let go of this person and finally begin to move on. It was almost like a final goodbye to this person and closure for myself. I was in lust with someone for over a year and a half. It was really really unhealthy and stunted a lot of my growth."

"I thought for so long that this person was everything that id ever wanted and that I loved them, but being in love with the right person now has shown me that it really wasn’t even that. I was longing for comfort and security and thought that I could find it in them. It was really back and forth for so long and honestly just torturous. The song literally took ten minutes to write. It was almost waiting to be released."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Helaina Harris