Lily Denning's 'Armageddon' Is A Knockout Blow

19 year old Lily Denning has developed into a bold, unmissable pop talent.

Hailing from Kent, her confident delivery is matched to some impeccable material, discussing her life in starkly simple yet also fragrantly poetic terms.

New single 'Armageddon' is a knockout blow, a song that looks at the continual battle between indulging your bad side, and building up some resistance.

A taut, lean pop banger, it's a real bop driven by Lily Denning's desire to succeed. She says:

“‘Armageddon’ represents the battle between repeatedly being drawn towards the bad and discovering the strength to resist it. The song illustrates the decision to turn your back on something negative and the consequential relief of letting it go. It’s about feeling empowered by your self-worth and embracing the freedom that comes with that. I want the song to glorify independence whilst acknowledging the sometimes impossible process of detaching from damaging relationships.”

Matt Hutchings has helped direct the video, and it includes a reference to the infamous lacrosse dancing scene from Emma Roberts classic film WildChild.

Tune in now.

