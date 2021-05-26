lilo Share Beautiful New Single 'change'

London based duo lilo have shared their new single 'change'.

The pair - Christie Gardner and Helen Dixon - go back a long way, meeting at school in Winchester when they were just 11 years old.

New single 'change' finds their ambitions blossoming, a restrained, folk-hewn hymn that resonates around an acoustic arrangement.

It's a potent debut offering, with 'change' allowing lilo space to find refuge from the tumultuous events of 2020.

The two comment...

"'change' is about the experience of knowing that something that you want might not be what is best for you. It’s about pushing your boundaries just to find that you’ve pushed them too far."

"'change' was written in 2020 during lockdown, and was important in allowing us to bridge the physical gap between the two of us; the piano and guitar parts intertwine, facilitating a sense of connectedness during what was generally a very isolating time."

Photo Credit: Lillian Davies

