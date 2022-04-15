Lilith Ai's 'Teenage Brain' Is A Dose Of Colour

Lilith Ai returns with new single 'Teenage Brain'.

Out now, it marks the songwriter's rise, an assured progression from those early bedroom recordings.

The intimacy of her sound remains, however, Lilith Ai digging deep for the new single.

It's a fun, colour-laden return, with 'Teenage Brain' digging into those adolescent experiences.

A warning against "fuck-boys" it revels in the quiet power that sexual authority can bring.

She sings: "all the emo boys squirm with joy / As you tie their precious hearts in knots..."

As Lilith puts it, 'Teenage Brain' is “about situations or awkward unrequited love...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pascal Parker

