Lil Yachty Confirms New Album 'Lil Boat 3'

Lil Yachty will release new album 'Lil Boat 3' on May 29th.

The rapper took part in the 'A-Team' project earlier this year, and will now release a full album under his own name.

The follow-on to 2018's 'Nuthin' To Prove', incoming LP 'Lil Boat 3' is the sequel to tapes released in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

The album is out on May 29th, and it features DaBaby, Drake, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tierra Whack, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and more.

