Lil Silva Blasts Back With 'Making Sense'

UK producer Lil Silva returns to centre stage with new release 'Making Sense'.

The British artist last released a solo cut in 2016, and since then has devoted himself largely to behind-the-scenes collaboration.

Working on everything from Mark Ronson to Sampha, Lil Silva even landed a credit on Adele's '25' album.

New single 'Making Sense' is 100% Silva, though, from those distorted R&B melodies down to the flouro-laden production.

Seemingly the start of a series of releases, 'Making Sense' is out now on the artist’s own label, NOWEHERE.

Tune in now.

