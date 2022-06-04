Lil Nas X Says His Second Album Is "Something For The Summertime"

Lil Nas X says his second album will be "something for the summertime".

The American pop trailblazer released his debut full length 'Montero' last year, burning down chart records in the process.

Gaining a flurry of Grammy nominations, both his outfit and performance proved to be highlights of the Las Vegas ceremony.

Remarkably, he wasn't rewarded with trophies galore, which in any sane universe would be viewed as immensely unfair.

Teasing his second LP recently, Lil Nas X said it would be a "turn up album..."

In a follow up tweet, he jokingly expanded on this: "Something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to..."

So, is it coming out in the summertime...?

New single 'Lean On My Body' is already being teased, and we can't wait to hear more.