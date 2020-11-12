Lil Kim Pens New Memoir The Queen Bee

Rap icon Lil Kim will release her new memoir The Queen Bee this November.

Famously discovered by Biggie Smalls in the mid 90s, Lil Kim went on to become one of the defining rap icons of the 90s.

A cultural trailblazer, her 1996 debut album 'Hard Core' sold more than six million copies worldwide and changed the game for female artists within hip-hop.

Remaining a ferociously independent woman, Lil Kim will look back on her life in a new book.

The Grammy award winning icon has completed work on her memoir The Queen Bee, which will be released this November.

Billed as a "fearless, inspiring and candid memoir" we can't wait to read it.

Order The Queen Bee HERE.

