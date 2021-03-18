Lightning Bug Ooze Effervescence On 'The Right Thing Is Hard To Do'

Lighting Bug have shared their gorgeous new song 'The Right Thing Is Hard To Do'.

The band's new album - their third to date - is out shortly on Fat Possum, with 'A Color Of The Sky' advancing their artistry in new areas.

Dreamy new track 'The Right Thing Is Hard To Do' is out now, and we're hearing shades of Mazzy Star or even Velocity Girl in their effects-laden somnambulant.

A drifting, slomo piece of guitar pop, singer Audrey Kang aims to connect the personal with the societal.

In a note, she comments...

“Here I wanted to connect how the struggles and flaws within the individual are mirrored in the greater problems of society. How do we as individuals know we are on the right path? How do we as a society, as a species, know we are on the right path?"

"So I started with myself, and my own struggles, touching on how I hide myself away from other people, on my stage fright, on my inability to be vulnerable, on this feeling I used to have that I needed to prove I was worthy of being alive. Then I tried to connect these struggles outward to global issues like xenophobia, arbitrary borders, the lines we draw between ourselves and the environment, and the ways we sacrifice the health of the planet for human convenience."

Tune in now.

'A Color Of The Sky' will be released on June 25th via Fat Possum.

Photo Credit: Ingmar Chen

