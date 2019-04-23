LIFE's 'Moral Fibre' Is An Absolute Blast

Every song LIFE put their name to has electricity coursing through its veins.

Working with real momentum, the band's Brutalist guitar thumper 'Moral Fibre' landed online a few moments ago, and its reverberations are still being felt.

A barbed piece of Mark E Smith level caustic lyrical wizardry, frontman Mez Green says of the track:

"'Moral Fibre' is a stinging and frenzied shut up and step aside - a tongue in cheek reflection on the music industry, that beige scene, those that pimp poverty from Mummy’s detached house, those that trade in fair-trade cocaine and those that preach behind their keyboard. I’m taking the piss, but I’m deadly serious!"

The video finds LIFE teaming up with Hull artist Anna Bean, a truly DIY affair that picks up on the inherently surreal nature of the songwriting.

"Entering the surreal world of Hull artist Anna Bean we chose to reflect on when we lived and dined as the ants that took the sugar mountain from an empire built on Teletubbie colours and 70s shit-disco."

"Once again re-uniting with our friend behind the lens Josh Moore we present to you a piss-take of a piss-take that’s a little bit tongue and hella-lot of cheek and a ton of pissant. Shot in Hull and shot for fun let Moral Fibre get in in your bones. Respect your community.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.