LIFE's 'Bum Hour' Is A Skewed Ode To Doing Nothing

Sometimes it feels as though the only act of rebellion left to us is to do nothing.

LIFE seem to be experts at it. In fact, their entire new single is about lying in bed and pulling the covers over your head.

Past masters at channelling intense boredom, the band seem able to tap into the dark core of This Enormous Mess we are currently in.

New album 'A Picture Of Good Health' lands on September 20th, a dose of Brutalist post-punk that refuses to pull its punches.

'Bum Life' is oddly anthemic, a kind of righteous if skewed ode to doing absolutely bugger all.

"All my mates are out of town," warns singer Mez Green, before later adding: "I just wanna lie and sleep in..."

Speaking about the new single frontman Mez Green said the following:

"'Bum Hour' is the isolation when you shut your door. Bum Hour is about not being at ease on your own. 'Bum Hour' is ‘that’ pattern and routine broken."

"It’s the need to live again in that moment as you watch the bars buzz from your lone-parent window. Your only comfort, your saviour, your little boy in his bedroom. You find yourself scrolling through your phone an act of self-harm and torture. Your mates are out - you lie down and sleep."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Matt Mollson