Liela Moss Announces New Solo Album 'Who The Power'

Liela Moss has detailed plans for her new solo album 'Who The Power'.

Making her solo bow with an excellent full length project two years ago, Liela Moss sweeps back into view on this latest endeavour.

New album 'Who The Power' is out on August 7th via Bella Union, and it finds Leila delving deeper, while searching out renewed immediacy.

“If you’re going to deconstruct the modern psyche,” she says, “you might as well dance to it.”

This dichotomy is evident on new single 'Atoms At Me', which is online now - accompanied, no less, by a lockdown video shot by neighbour and IYEARA singer Paul O'Keeffe'.

She comments: “I am dancing with the walls and grooving in the recesses. Preparing - but hesitating - to reveal more of myself. The visual quality softly distorts and abstracts me, hinting at the way we keep old emotional patterns at bay; a bit too afraid to bring them to surface, to witness your needs and fears with clarity.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.