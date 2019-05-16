Lido Pimienta Unveils New Single 'Te Queria'

Lido Pimienta shares new song ‘Te Queria’ as a preview to her upcoming sophomore LP, 'Miss Colombia'.

The Colombian-born and Toronto based artist has debuted an upbeat and glimmering new single ‘Te Queria’ which roughly translates into ‘I Used To Love You.’

Pimienta’s defiant new track is a multi-textural masterpiece stringing together melodic beats and the singer’s creative sound.

‘Te Queria’ has been taken from the artist’s upcoming album, Miss Colombia, which boasts an exciting track list of 11 original songs.

The album has been confirmed to land on April 17th. Full of funky energy and an unrestrained personal message, Pimienta delivers an unapologetic single with an equally characterful lyric video.

Check it out below.

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

Photo Credit: Daniella Murillo

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.