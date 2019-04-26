Licence To Trill: Billie Eilish Confirms She Is Recording The New Bond Theme Song

For the past few days people have been speculating that Billie Eilish might be linked to the new Bond film, due to some cryptic (and not so cyrptic) clues surfacing online.

Today she confirmed the rumours are true. The singer, who turned 18 last month, is the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme for the franchise. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," she said, calling it "a huge honour". "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, #NoTimeToDie @007 pic.twitter.com/BrxqLM6ED6 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 14, 2020

The last two Bond themes, Adele's ‘Skyfall’ and Sam Smith's ‘Writing's On The Wall’ (the theme from Spectre), have both won an Oscar - so the task is no small feat.

Billie has created the track with her brother Finneas O'Connell, with whom she created last year’s Grammy-nominated debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, adding yet more hit-making chops to the project.

No Time To Die is due for release in April.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.