Liars Announce New Album 'The Apple Drop'

Liars will release new album 'The Apple Drop' on August 6th.

The long-running project was reduced to Angus Andrew on 2017's 'TFCF' and 2018's 'Titles With The Word Foundation', but is ready to expand once more.

10th album 'The Apple Drop' finds the songwriter working with outside forces, linking with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew.

He comments: “For the first time I embraced collaboration from an early stage, allowing the work of others to influence the work of my own.”

New album 'The Apple Drop' is seemingly a work of renewal and realignment, with Angus explaining:

“Throughout Liars’ history I have consistently tried to develop new methods of creating music. On each project I’ve essentially abandoned previous methods and attempted to instead learn different ways of writing and producing songs. Where once I perceived this journey as a straight line, I’m increasingly realising my trajectory is more akin to a spiral. As new ideas are generated, older ones take on new meaning and evolve further.”

New song 'Sekwar' is out now, with Clemens Habicht directing the video - tune in below.

'The Apple Drop' will be released on August 6th.

- - -

Photo Credit: Clemens Habicht

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.