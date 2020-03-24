Lianne La Havas Links With mura masa On 'Can't Fight'

Lianne La Havas has shared her new single 'Can't Fight'.

The London songwriter's self-titled new album is incoming, featuring 10 tracks that delve close to the bone.

Explicitly personal, new single 'Can't Fight' is about struggles within a relationship, the push and pull that love can structure.

The divine vocal is augmented by production from mura masa, the two working at his Peckham studio.

She recalls of the lyrical subject matter:

"You know it’s not good, but you can’t you can’t not do it. People say if you’re having a hard time in a relationship, just leave. It’s so easy to say, but it’s so much more complicated than that. Because there’s two of you, and neither of you are perfect. And there are things that you’re learning along the way."

"So you think, well, let me do a little bit of work and just see if we can get that feeling back – it’s possible because we do really love each other. So I guess at the time, I was convinced that yes, it’s hard, but we can get through this."

Tune in now.

