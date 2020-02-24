Lianne La Havas Is Born Again On 'Bittersweet'

Lianne La Havas soars back into view on new single 'Bittersweet'.

The Mercury nominated artist earned a Prince co-sign with her stunning vocal abilities, before deciding to take time out.

Finding renewed focus, she breaks her silence with an intensely beautiful new single.

Sparse but emboldened, 'Bittersweet' is driven by a real sense of purpose, surging to that emphatic conclusion - “Bittersweet summer rain, I’m born again...”

A song of returning, 'Bittersweet' is linked to Lianne re-discovering her innate love of music.

She comments:

“I’d forgotten how much I love singing. I’ve tapped into the best and worst parts of me and while I didn’t expect this to be the new direction, it’s my reality and its driven by emotion…”

Tune in now.

Catch Lianne La Havas at the following shows:

February

28 London The Barbican with Jules Buckley & the BBC Symphony Orchestra

March

4 London The Moth Club (Annie Mac Presents)

