Liam Gallagher's New Album Is Called 'Why Me? Why Not'

Liam Gallagher has revealed his new solo album will be called 'Why Me? Why Not' during an online exchange with a fan.

The Oasis icon's debut solo album 'As You Were' was a knockout success on its 2017, re-establishing the frontman as a key figure in British music.

His comeback will be detailed in a new behind-the-scenes documentary, with As It Was set to gain general release next week.

Alongside this, Liam Gallagher has been working on a follow up, which is slated to emerge at the end of this year.

In an online exchange the singer revealed the title:

WHY ME? WHY NOT. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

It is indeed — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

Note the date Liam decided to reveal this - it's Noel Gallagher's birthday...

