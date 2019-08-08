Liam Gallagher Wants To Unite Oasis For A Coronavirus Fundraiser

Or is he just playing games...?
Robin Murray
News
20 · 03 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 20 · 03 · 2020
0

Liam Gallagher has demanded Oasis re-unite and play a Coronavirus fundraiser.

The viral disease has spread across the globe, killing thousands and shutting down entire countries.

Liam Gallagher has viewed events from afar, and now he wants to help organise a huge benefit concert.

He writes:

In fact, it could be an all-star reformation line up:

Did he mean it, though? It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has demanded Oasis re-unite, and eagle-eyed social media users also spotted a prior message:

We'll believe it when we see it, folks.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Oasis
Liam Gallagher
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next