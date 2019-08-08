Liam Gallagher Wants To Unite Oasis For A Coronavirus Fundraiser

Liam Gallagher has demanded Oasis re-unite and play a Coronavirus fundraiser.

The viral disease has spread across the globe, killing thousands and shutting down entire countries.

Liam Gallagher has viewed events from afar, and now he wants to help organise a huge benefit concert.

He writes:

Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

In fact, it could be an all-star reformation line up:

All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

Did he mean it, though? It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has demanded Oasis re-unite, and eagle-eyed social media users also spotted a prior message:

Back on the lash c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

We'll believe it when we see it, folks.

