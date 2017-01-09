Liam Gallagher (Credit: Ben McQuaide)

Liam Gallagher Wants Noel To Reform Oasis

Or is he just trolling...?
Robin Murray
News
20 · 07 · 2018

Basically everything Liam Gallagher says becomes news.

A freewheeling Twitter presence, his many missives wind their way into news channels on websites like this, and many others.

So when Liam Gallagher fired up Twitter a few hours ago and asked - nay, demanded - Noel reform Oasis he knew what he was doing.

Here's how it went down.

The result? Absolute social media pandemonium. Bookmakers slashed the odds on an Oasis re-union, while fans counted down the days until they'd get to see their heroes again.

Except... Noel hasn't responded. At all.

So, was it a genuine offer, or was Liam just teasing his sibling? Here's the final word.

Liam Gallagher
Oasis
Noel Gallagher
