Liam Gallagher To Launch 'MTV Unplugged' With Online Listening Party

Liam Gallagher will launch his in-performance album 'MTV Unplugged' with a Twitter listening part.

The iconic frontman recorded the record in Hull last year, and it packs a hefty punch.

Out on June 12th, that evening sees Liam Gallagher spearheading a listening party on Twitter.

Part of an ongoing project from Tim Burgess, fans will be able to tweet along in live time to the new record.

Tim Burgess commented: “Ever since I first saw Liam perform, at In The City way back in 1992, I’ve always been a big fan. It’s an honour to have Liam join us - the listening parties are a beautiful thing.”

Friday June 12th

7pm (U.K. time)@liamgallagher will be our host for an extra special #TimsTwitterListeningParty featuring his @MTV Unplugged album.



Join us pic.twitter.com/ZithhdvXkQ — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 9, 2020

Clash writer Susan Hansen was entranced by the album , stating: "Astonishing, accomplished, as close to real as it gets, it’s a triumph to be revered."

'Liam Gallagher - MTV Unplugged' will be released on June 12th.

