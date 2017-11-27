Liam Gallagher To Headline Glastonbury's Pilton Party

Liam Gallagher is set to headline this year's Pilton Party.

The one day event takes place on August 31st, arranged as a 'thank you' for local residents effected by the impact of Glastonbury festival.

There might not be a Worthy Farm event in 2018 but the 'thank you' bash continued unhindered, raising funds for local causes.

A local Battle Of The Bands competition will provide the supporting cast, with Liam Gallagher revealed as the headliner.

Emily Eavis confirmed the news on Instagram.

Tickets for the Pilton Party are only available for local residents and have completely sold out.

