Liam Gallagher Threatens To "Slap" Alan McGee

Following allegations surrounding the Oasis vs. Blur feud...
28 · 04 · 2020

Liam Gallagher has threatened to "slap" former Creation Records boss Alan McGee.

The row centres on revelations in a new book, in which Alan McGee is said to have alleged that the true cause of the Oasis vs. Blur rivalry was a love triangle.

Liam Gallagher is alleged to have had a fling with Damon Albarn's girlfriend, with news breaking in tabloids over the weekend.

The frontman furiously denies the allegations, hitting back against Alan McGee on Twitter:

