Liam Gallagher Threatens To "Slap" Alan McGee

Liam Gallagher has threatened to "slap" former Creation Records boss Alan McGee.

The row centres on revelations in a new book, in which Alan McGee is said to have alleged that the true cause of the Oasis vs. Blur rivalry was a love triangle.

Liam Gallagher is alleged to have had a fling with Damon Albarn's girlfriend, with news breaking in tabloids over the weekend.

The frontman furiously denies the allegations, hitting back against Alan McGee on Twitter:

Just for the record me and Dermot oblong never fell out over a girl or boy we always had the craic think things turned nasty when Noel Gallagher wished he Dermot caught AIDS and die not Rkid’s finest moment as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

And I’ve never done cocaine with any of that lot out of blue Rkid you and your witch need to up yer game — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

And the thing is those clowns at the scum always email going would you like to respond to our lies get to fuck you parsites I’ll let the people who matter know through my TWITTER account love TWITTER as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

And as for you McGee you fucking wasp keep your fucking mouth shout about me or you’ll get slapped as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

