Liam Gallagher Shares Preview Of New Documentary

Liam Gallagher has shared the first clip from new documentary As It Was.

The Oasis icon returned in 2017 with his album 'As It Were', upending expectations and reminding the nation why he was so loved at his 90s peak.

Yet he can still be infuriating. A new behind the scenes documentary captures the full Liam Gallagher, with As It Was hitting cinemas on June 7th.

Tracking his unlikely comeback, it's a tail of someone upending the odds to win back their crown, with some stellar live performances along the way.

The first clip is online now, and it finds Liam warning: "I know how fucking great I am, and I know how shit I am".

He insists: “I’m not doing this to be more famous, I’m fucking famous enough – you know what I mean. I’m not doing it for the money. I joined a band because I love music."

Later he reflects: “It’s part of fucking staying alive man; being here, not being a casualty. Not letting the bastards get you down when all the bastards who have been sitting there over the last 10 years ‘Ah, he’s definitely going to be dead now, he’s going to blow his fucking brains out or have a drug overdose’.”

Liam finishes: “They’ve got all those press headlines waiting, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen lads. I’m gonna stick it out.”

Watch it now.

As It Was will be released on June 7th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.