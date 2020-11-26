Liam Gallagher Shares New Single 'All You're Dreaming Of'

Liam Gallagher has shared new single 'All You're Dreaming Of' - tune in now.

The frontman is set to have a busy winter, with his new live-from-the-Thames performance set to hit the airwaves shortly.

Alongside this, Liam Gallagher has confirmed a vinyl box set, alongside a brand new single.

Out now, 'All You're Dreaming Of' is a piano led, Beatles-esque ballad, one that shows off his vocals.

There's a faint Christmas pull to the lyric, a song about being parted, and longing to see a loved one.

Tune in now.

