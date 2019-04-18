Liam Gallagher Says Brexit Is "A Load Of F*cking Bollocks"

Liam Gallagher has claimed that former Prime Minister David Cameron "wants his bollocks fucking electrocuted" for his role in Brexit.

The Oasis icon is on the comeback trail, with his new single 'Shockwave' set to land on June 7th.

New album 'Why Me? Why Not' is incoming, with Liam Gallagher set to play a tiny London show at Hackney Round Chapel on June 5th.

Speaking to Q, the singer was asked about Brexit, something he described as "a load of fucking bollocks..."

"I don’t know what Brexit is. Does anyone, really?" he asked. "All I do know is that David Cameron wants his bollocks fucking electrocuted for bringing it on in the first place."

"I like going to Europe! I like that freedom. I get that everyone is struggling, especially outside of London. But is that to do with Brexit? I don’t know, man. Seems like a load of fucking bollocks to me..."

It's a real contrast from Noel Gallagher's views, with the guitarist telling Noisey in 2017: "It was put to the people as a vote. People voted. That’s democracy, fucking get over it..."

