Liam Gallagher Just Penned Oasis: The Musical

Oasis are busy celebrating a number of anniversaries.

Today - August 29th - is the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album 'Definitely Maybe', and it's a time to recall its roller coaster success.

A new four part podcast has been launched to explore it in depth, while the band's label have commissioned a new video for punk-edged B-side 'Fade Away'.

Liam Gallagher, though, is focussing on another anniversary. Yesterday - August 28th - was the 10th anniversary of their split, following a backstage rock at Rock En Seine in Paris.

He's proposed the storyline for Oasis: The Music...

Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019

Not going to lie here - we would probably watch that... A limited edition vinyl re-press of 'Definitely Maybe' goes on sale from August 30th.