Liam Gallagher Just Penned Oasis: The Musical

And it's not got a happy ending...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray
News
29 · 08 · 2019
0

Oasis are busy celebrating a number of anniversaries.

Today - August 29th - is the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album 'Definitely Maybe', and it's a time to recall its roller coaster success.

A new four part podcast has been launched to explore it in depth, while the band's label have commissioned a new video for punk-edged B-side 'Fade Away'.

Liam Gallagher, though, is focussing on another anniversary. Yesterday - August 28th - was the 10th anniversary of their split, following a backstage rock at Rock En Seine in Paris.

He's proposed the storyline for Oasis: The Music...

Not going to lie here - we would probably watch that... A limited edition vinyl re-press of 'Definitely Maybe' goes on sale from August 30th.

Oasis
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher
