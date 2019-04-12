Liam Gallagher, HAIM, The Chemical Brothers To Headline Latitude

Liam Gallagher, HAIM, and The Chemical Brothers will headline Latitude next summer.

The Suffolk event is a highlight of the festival calendar, growing to become a key part of the summer season.

Next year's instalment looks fantastic, with Liam Gallagher stepping up to the plate to secure a headline slot.

The Oasis icon will be joined by the always-superb HAIM, while dance giants The Chemical Brothers will head to Latitude.

Other names on the bill include Michael Kiwanuka, Keane, Charli XCX, Local Natives, Phoebe Bridgers, Joy Crookes, and The Futureheads.

Tickets are on sale now.

Latitude runs between July 16th - 19th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.